2 people taken by CareFlight after SUV, pickup crash on Snider Road

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A pickup truck and an SUV were involved in a crash on Snider Road in Mad River Township Friday evening.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by CareFlight to nearby hospitals. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were in serious but non-life threatening condition.

The passenger of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

