DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were shot on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

One man was shot in the face by a stray bullet while in his home, another person was shot in the back. Both are being treated at local hospitals.

Police and emergency crews blocked off Gettysburg Avenue in both directions as they investigated.

2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more information.