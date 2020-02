DAYTON (WDTN)- 2 people are in the hospital after being shot in Dayton Sunday morning.

Dispatchers say calls came in at 5:11 a.m for reports of a shooting at South Broadway Street and Swisher Avenue in Dayton.

They say 2 victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

The shooting is still under investigation.