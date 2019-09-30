2 people run after crashing in stolen vehicle in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for two people who ran away after crashing in a stolen vehicle in Harrison Township.
The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Wagner Ford Road, near Montevideo Drive.
Authorities say two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of those vehicles was reported stolen out of West Carrollton.
Two people from that vehicle ran away. A K-9 team was called to track the suspects, but didn’t find anyone.
Authorities say three people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were not released.
Part of Wagner Ford Road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
