2 people killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 south Wednesday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on scene of a crash that killed two people Wednesday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on I-75 south near the Miami-Shelby county line.
Authorities said a pickup truck heading south lost control, veered to the right side, overcorrected then hit a semi. The semi then hit another car.
OSP said two people in the truck were killed in the crash. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic is backed up on northbound and southbound. OSP said it will be a while before the scene is clear.
