2 people injured in Darke County motorcycle crash

NEAVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Darke County Sunday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 127 in Neave Township.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle was driving north on U.S. 127 when it ran off the road.

The woman driving the motorcycle was ejected in the crash. Her passenger was also ejected.

Authorities say the woman driving the motorcycle was taken by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Her passenger was taken to Wayne Hospital, and later transferred by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities have not released the conditions of either victim.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the woman driving the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. Her passenger was not wearing a helmet.

Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, the New Madison Fire Department and MedFlight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

