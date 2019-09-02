Live Now
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

2 people injured in Darke County motorcycle crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_79442

NEAVE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Darke County Sunday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 127 in Neave Township.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcycle was driving north on U.S. 127 when it ran off the road.

The woman driving the motorcycle was ejected in the crash. Her passenger was also ejected.

Authorities say the woman driving the motorcycle was taken by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Her passenger was taken to Wayne Hospital, and later transferred by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities have not released the conditions of either victim.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the woman driving the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. Her passenger was not wearing a helmet.

Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, the New Madison Fire Department and MedFlight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS