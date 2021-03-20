2 people injured after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a shooting in Middletown Saturday,

The Middletown Division of Police was called to the 400 block of Clark Street in reference to gunshots just before 1:30 a.m., according to a release.

When officers arrived, they located a female shot in the head inside of the Middtown Lounge.

Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound showed up at the Atrium Medical Center. Police said it was found out that he had been struck by gunfire while at the Middtown Lounge.

Both of the victims are currently being treated for their gunshot wounds.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at (513) 425-7720 or Detective Morgan at (513) 425-7735.