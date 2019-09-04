2 people hospitalized after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 2-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday.
The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of W. Third Street and N. James H. McGee Boulevard.
Investigators say two vehicles crashed. Someone was briefly trapped in one of the vehicles.
Crews were able to get that person out safely.
Medics took two people to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.