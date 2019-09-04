2 people hospitalized after crash in Dayton

Live Now
Police investigate a 2-vehicle crash near W. Third Street and N. James H. McGee Boulevard on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 2-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of W. Third Street and N. James H. McGee Boulevard.

Investigators say two vehicles crashed. Someone was briefly trapped in one of the vehicles.

Crews were able to get that person out safely.

An SUV involved in a 2-vehicle crash near W. Third Street and N. James H. McGee Boulevard in Dayton on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

Medics took two people to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

