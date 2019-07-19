2 people hospitalized after car slams into Dayton building

Police investigate a crash on Stanley Avenue in Dayton on Friday, July 19, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating after a car slammed into a building early Friday.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday on Stanley Avenue, near Leo Street.

Officers say two people were taken to a local hospital, but did not released the conditions of the crash victims.

The car was heavily damaged in the crash.

Police did not give an estimate of damage caused to the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.



DAYTON POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AFTER A CAR CRASHES INTO A BUILDING.