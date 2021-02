DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on N. Main St. near E. Mumma Ave. in Dayton.

Police and medics were sent to the scene Wednesday night. A portion of N. Main St. was closed but has since reopened.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that two victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

