2 people found shot in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County Sheriff Deputies are investigating after two people were found shot Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Oregonia Road in Lebanon for a report of prowlers in the area. Shortly after arriving, two people with gunshot wounds were found.

Chief Deputy Barry Riley said while it is still very early in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office “strongly” believes there is no danger to residents and ask for patience while detectives and the crime scene unit process the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any information about the people who were shot at this time.

