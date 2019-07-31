2 people arrested after leading Dayton police on chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken into custody after leading Dayton Police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Dayton Police say they had been trying to spot the car for over a week when the driver led them on a chase just after midnight. The chase started at Second and Irwin Streets.

Speeds in the chase reached 90 miles per hour before the driver of the car crashed on Deeds Avenue and tried to run away. The car chase lasted about 30 minutes.

Crews on the scene said a man and woman were taken into custody, thanks to a coordinated effort.

“We were lucky that it’s late at night, very little traffic on the road, the roads are dry,” Lt. Randy Beane of Dayton Police said. “Any time people are driving like that, It’s a danger to the public and we need to stop these pursuits as soon as they start.”

Investigators said they found drugs inside the car. According to authorities, the driver will likely face charges for drug possession, trafficking, and for stealing a vehicle.

It’s not clear what charges the other person in the car may face.

