2 pastors to speak on racism, injustice

Dozens gathered at a Dayton church Sunday night for a celebration of healing following the Dayton area tragedies of 2019.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton will host a news conference with Rev. Renard D Allen, Jr. and Pastor Pat Murray on the topics of racism and injustice in society.

The conference is taking place Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Missionary.

In a statement the church said that this is in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Murray, who is the pastor for Living Word Church in Vandalia, and Allen, who is the reverend at St. Luke, are different ethnicities but share a common interest in doing what it takes to bring liberty and justice to all, says the church.

