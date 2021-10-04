DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department promoted two Emergency Medical Technicians to the rank of Paramedic on Monday, October 4.

According to a release by the Dayton Fire Department, paramedics Katlyn Ables and Benjamin Farmer were promoted in a ceremony held at Fire Department Headquarters.

Ables is a Dayton native, the release said, who started working for the DFD in 2017. She has served most of her career at Company 11.

Farmer started working for the DFD in 2019 and has been assigned to Company 15. He holds an Associate of Science degree in Fire Service Technology from Cincinnati State.

Both paramedics will remain in their current assignments on Platoon 3, the DFD said. They will now begin performing Advanced Life Support care for Dayton residents.