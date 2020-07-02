2 OVI checkpoints to be held Friday in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies will be out in force for the July 4 holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers.

“It’s been our experience here even with the COVID precautions going on that there have been numerous gatherings,” states Captain Dave Parin with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “There will be people out socializing, and that usually involves drinking.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the OVI Task Force will hold one sobriety checkpoint on North Dixie Drive and another on North Main Street. They will also have saturation patrols throughout the area. They will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday.

“Site selection for OVI checkpoints are based on statistics involving OVI offenses,” states Capt. Parin. “We’ve had numerous crashes in these areas of North Dixie Drive and North Main Street that involve OVI.”

Deputies will be taking precautions at the checkpoints for themselves and for drivers. Interaction will be brief to minimize possible exposure to COVID-19.

“There will be masks available. They’re not mandatory, but they are available. If anybody is taken into an interview, they will be provided a mask. We have hand sanitizer available at the checkpoints also,” says Capt. Parin.