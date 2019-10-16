2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel visits with Springboro students

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel stopped by Springboro High School Tuesday to talk with students in their Job Skills class.

Students worked on their interviewing skills by asking John and other guest speakers about their jobs after listening to a presentation.

Interacting in this way also allowed the class to further explore their current interests and contemplate possible future jobs.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.