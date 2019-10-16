2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel visits with Springboro students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
John at Springboro HS

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel stopped by Springboro High School Tuesday to talk with students in their Job Skills class.

Students worked on their interviewing skills by asking John and other guest speakers about their jobs after listening to a presentation.

Interacting in this way also allowed the class to further explore their current interests and contemplate possible future jobs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS