2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel teaches students about natural disaster response

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel talked with students at Coy Middle School Tuesday about how the news industry operates during natural disasters.

He visited kids in two Design Thinking classes, which are courses that investigate the world of product and service design. Students then utilize the Design Thinking process to solve real-world problems.

John helped them answer the day’s question: “How do communities handle natural disasters?”

The students were able to interview John, as well as other sources, to help them create an informed prototype for the class.

