Breaking News
Driver hospitalized after crashing into Clearcreek Township home

2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel teaches students about natural disaster response

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel talked with students at Coy Middle School Tuesday about how the news industry operates during natural disasters.

He visited kids in two Design Thinking classes, which are courses that investigate the world of product and service design. Students then utilize the Design Thinking process to solve real-world problems.

John helped them answer the day’s question: “How do communities handle natural disasters?”

The students were able to interview John, as well as other sources, to help them create an informed prototype for the class.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS