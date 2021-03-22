2 NEWS rolling out new, redesigned mobile app

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At 2 NEWS, we’re rolling out a re-designed mobile app with new features that’s even more user friendly than before, to get you the information that you need faster.

When you first download the app, you can customize features to get updates on the topics you care about.

When you download the app, you will be prompted to customize notifications.

It’s easy to opt-in for notifications that are important to you, including breaking news and weather.

You will notice more content on the screen, and it’s easier to navigate through top stories.

Weather is crucial to planning your day. The forecast is right at your fingertips, and you can customize your location so you can get the most accurate and up-to-date weather that’s relevant to you with current conditions and hourly radar. You can also check traffic conditions before you head out the door.

If you missed something on our newscast, it’s also easy to access As Seen on 2 NEWS.

When you see news or weather happen, send us your pictures and video through the Report It feature on the app.

You can stream all of our shows, and watch them live on the app.

The latest local video all shows up in one place, free for you to watch.

When there are school closings, breaking news, or weather alerts those will show up at the top of the app.

Update your app for the latest version. If you don’t have the app, it’s free to download in your phone’s app store.