DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two members of the 2 NEWS family are being honored in Dayton.

Former longtime anchor Mark Allan and 2 NEWS Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis are a part of the 2022 class for the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame, according to a release.

There are a total of 10 inductees, along with recipients of a lifetime achievement award and a community service award.

The selection committee said the date and location for the ceremony will be announced at a later time.