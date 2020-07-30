2 new Montgomery County programs established through CARES Act

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County says two new programs have been created to help alleviate some financial pressure brought on by the pandemic.

County officials say the programs will specifically help nonprofits and support local education institutions.

$20 million has been set aside from the federal CARES Act to go toward the programs.

“We’re hoping with everything we’re doing through the community that we’re addressing the needs and that we continue to work hard as this pandemic grows to plug in gaps in areas of need,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.

Visit mcohio.org for more information on how to apply.