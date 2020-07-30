2 new Montgomery County programs established through CARES Act

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County says two new programs have been created to help alleviate some financial pressure brought on by the pandemic.

County officials say the programs will specifically help nonprofits and support local education institutions.

$20 million has been set aside from the federal CARES Act to go toward the programs.

“We’re hoping with everything we’re doing through the community that we’re addressing the needs and that we continue to work hard as this pandemic grows to plug in gaps in areas of need,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.

Visit mcohio.org for more information on how to apply.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar