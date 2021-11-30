TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami County brewery is booming with two new locations in the works.

Moeller Brew Barn in Troy is expanding. Opening in Maria Stein in 2015, then in Troy in 2019, the brewery has two new locations planned in the Miami Valley.

One is currently under construction in the Water Street District across from the Dayton Dragons stadium.

“The taprooms are kind of an expression of our products,” says founder Nick Moeller. “Maria Stein is awesome. Troy’s awesome. Dayton is going to be a home-run.”

The other location is a production facility in Piqua with a larger capacity for distributors and retailers. “Piqua gave us a nice opportunity to grow our brand, help the city grow,” says co-owner Tony Scott.

The expansion planned for Piqua will help them increase the number of barrels they produce every year. “Currently we have the capacity to do 6,000 barrels every year in our Maria Stein location. This will get us to about 15,000 barrels in production, with the capability of going up to 30,000 to 40,000 barrels in total production,” says Scott.

The new facility will be located off of I-75 and connects to the Ohio-Indiana trail and downtown Piqua. They say it will be easily accessible and will offer tours and a tasting room to bring in beer-lovers and add a boost to the economy.

The 16-acres is a blank slate for the company. They’re currently in the design phase, using the next several months to plan and work out logistics.

“People know if they pick up a Moeller, they’re going to enjoy the beer. We do a lot of worldly styles,” says Moeller.

They hope to open the Dayton location in the spring of 2022.