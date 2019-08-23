2 million dollars raised for victims of Oregon District shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation has received 2 million dollars in donations for the families impacted by the Oregon District Shooting.

A special committee has been formed and the money could start going to the families by Thanksgiving.

The Dayton Foundation may tentatively stop taking donations on October 1st. That is not final just yet.

“There’s never going to be enough money to try to replace the trouble and loss people have gone through,” said Mike Parks the President of the Dayton Foundation.

Nine families have been changed forever. In the weeks since, more than 4,000 donations have drummed up 2 million dollars to help with the long-term recovery.

“The victims advocate office was activated in partnership with the Red Cross to provide immediate help to those families in need,” explained Parks.

Sixteen volunteers have formed an oversight committee to determine how the money will be distributed.

The group is getting help from communities like Orlando, where the Pulse nightclub shooting happened.

Brother Raymond Fitz, President Emeritus of the University of Dayton said “We will need to get a good intake form. Not too complicated but getting the appropriate extent of injuries for those who have experienced physical injuries.”

This is the second major trauma incident the region has experienced in 2019. After the tornado outbreak, the Dayton Foundation received over 2,000 donations equally 1.4 million dollars for tornado survivors.

“As a community we are so resilient. To think to get that kind of generosity on back to back items. It’s amazing,” said Parks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.