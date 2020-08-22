2 Miami Valley restaurants reopen after positive COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Montgomery County restaurants reopened Friday after shutting down because of positive coronavirus cases.

Mamma Disalvo’s in Kettering and Wheat Penny in Dayton both reopened after temporary closures.

“It was a real let down because this is one of the fears about opening up,” Mamma Disalvo’s owner and chef Roberto Disalvo said.

The restaurant shut down on August 8 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Disalvo said they closed per health department guidelines and to sanitize the restaurant.

“We’re back to normal and we’re just watching it a little bit more tightly to see people that aren’t wearing their mask when they come in or something of that nature,” Disalvo said.

The restaurant has a strict cleaning policy and a temperature monitor to make sure all staff, and any customers who want to use it, do not have a fever when entering the restaurant.

Disalvo said since the pandemic began there’s been challenges with having a full staff, as many do not want to risk contracting the virus.

He also said there’s been shortages of certain products like pepperoni, Italian ham and bottled pop, which has led to a condensed menu.

Wheat Penny in Dayton is also back open Friday after their brief shutdown due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“We took this very seriously,” Wheat Penny chef and owner Liz Valenti said.

Valenti said there was an outpouring of support when they closed on Tuesday.

“We’re just grateful to be a part of this community, grateful to shape the new normal as we go along knowing we’re doing things the right way and we’re doing things to the best of our ability for our customers and our staff,” Valenti said.

Customers say they appreciate the restaurant’s quick actions and it won’t deter them from going to local businesses.

“It’s good for morale, I think, for us, but it’s very important for the local businesses and I feel for them because I know some of them a really struggling,” customer Lynn Adams said.

“Even through I have to wear this [mask], it’s the new normal and we’re learning how to live our lives this way and really if this is all I have to do to keep things moving forward, no problem with that whatsoever,” customer Scott Johannes said.

All Wheat Penny employees were tested the day they were notified of the positive employee.

The restaurant also deep cleaned before reopening.

Wheat Penny opened with outdoor dining and carry out only Friday and plans to reopen their dining room after seeing how their first day back goes.