MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami Township companies in the Lyons Business Park are the recipients of 2022 Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE).

Textum OPCO and Hearth Products Controls Co. (HPC, Fire Inspired) were awarded 2022 Montgomery County ED/GE grants, according to Miami Township.

“The grants are awarded to the township and then we distribute the funds, working closely with

the companies awarded. These ED/GE grants will allow us to enhance the manufacturing

capabilities at the Lyons Business Park, adding jobs in our community,” Chris Snyder, Asst.

Township Administrator/Community Development Director said.

Textum will be awarded $145,000 to help establish its business at 2133 Lyons Rd. The $4.7 million project will bring 22 new jobs to the township. According to Miami Township, Textum produces advanced composite materials for the defense industry and other clients.

HPC, Fire Inspired will receive $10,000 to assist in the construction of a certification lab to allow for in-house product testing at 2225 Lyons Rd. Miami Township said HPC produced fire pits and other related equipment for commercial and residential use. This project will produce 12 new jobs and retain 54 existing jobs.

“The ED/GE program is an outstanding program offered by Montgomery County to support local

businesses looking to grow and add jobs. We anticipate over $3 million to be available for the

spring 2022 funding cycle so we encourage local business leaders to come talk with us about the

opportunity to grow their business in Miami Township. We are here to help,” John Morris,

Trustee vice president said.