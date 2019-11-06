2 men rob Dayton gas station at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Dayton gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at the UDF on Woodman Drive, near Rainier Drive.

Authorities say two men with bandanas over their faces robbed the gas station. Both men had handguns.

According to authorities, both men ran from the scene after the robbery. It’s unclear what was taken.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Dayton Police Department or Crimestoppers at 222-STOP.

