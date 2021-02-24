2 men rescued after falling through ice in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men were rescued after they fell through ice in Tipp City.

According to Tipp City Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller, crews were called to Kyle Park just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Haller told 2 NEWS crews put on protective gear and were able to get the two men out of the water 10 to 15 minutes after arrival. Haller said the men were both in the water long enough for mild stages of hypothermia.

There’s been no word on the condition of the men. No first responders were injured during the incident.

Tipp City Fire warned people to stay off the ice because it is unsafe with warmer temperatures.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.