2 men plead ‘not guilty’ in murder of Miamisburg teen

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men accused of murdering 18-year-old Noah Kinser pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Three people indicted in murder of Miamisburg teen
A judge set bond for 32-year-old Jason Churchill and 32-year-old Daniel Simone at $1,000,000.
On the night of Dec. 30, there was a robbery attempt by two people in the apartment of Kinser. During the aggravated robbery, shots were fired which struck two victims.
Kinser died from his injuries, while a female teenager survived.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.