2 men plead ‘not guilty’ in murder of Miamisburg teen

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men accused of murdering 18-year-old Noah Kinser pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Three people indicted in murder of Miamisburg teen

A judge set bond for 32-year-old Jason Churchill and 32-year-old Daniel Simone at $1,000,000.

On the night of Dec. 30, there was a robbery attempt by two people in the apartment of Kinser. During the aggravated robbery, shots were fired which struck two victims.

Kinser died from his injuries, while a female teenager survived.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.