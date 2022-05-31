BETHEL TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The two men who died after a boat capsized in Clark County have been identified.

According to detectives with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the boat capsized on a private lake in Bethel Township. Authorities were first alerted of the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

Crews were able to pull a 7-year-old boy out of the water by 4:49 p.m.

Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King said the boy and his father were on the boat during the incident, and another adult man, the father’s brother, swam out to assist.

Crews rescued the brother and he was taken to the ICU with life-threatening injuries. Police reported that he died on Monday. The boy was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. The boy’s father died on Sunday.

The Clark County Coroner identified the father as 29-year-old Nickolas Boling of Dayton. The brother was identified as 30-year-old Sean Boling by the Montgomery County Coroner.

Detectives reported that no one was wearing a life jacket. “First, we wanted to send our condolences to the family, this is a very tragic accident,” said King. “All of the agencies that responded had excellent response times and we were able to pull the first victim out of the water remarkably quick. If they had been wearing life jackets, it could’ve dramatically changed the outcome of this tragic accident. They are meant to buy responders time in helping keep you afloat.”

A sheriff’s deputy was also taken to the hospital for signs of exhaustion, however, he has since been released and was back to work on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is still working to determine what happened leading up to the boat capsizing. The incident remains under investigation.

