2 arrested for stealing 29 firearms from Dayton pawn shop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men wanted for stealing 29 firearms from The Ohio Loan Company back in August have been arrested.

The U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) made the arrests with the assistance of the Dayton Police Department.

On August 29, 2019, Dayton officers responded to reports of a robbery at The Ohio Loan Company, located at 1171 West Third Street.

An employee at the scene told officers that two men had come into the pawn shop, shot out the store’s glass display cases, and stole 29 handguns in addition to cash and jewelry. The employee was badly assaulted with a handgun during the incident and required medical attention.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Sean Chappell and Tony Jackson in January and SOFAST started their search. The men were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

SOFAST is a task force comprised of members from the Dayton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Clark Count Sheriff’s Office, ICE, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Springboro Police Department.