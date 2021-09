VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving a semi truck left two lanes closed on I-75 northbound in Vandalia.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. when a semi truck collided with a pickup truck. The left and middle lanes of the highway are closed due to the crash.

No injuries were reported. Crews are on scene.

