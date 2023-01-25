DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on federal drug charges.

The suspect is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is made up of members from multiple Ohio agencies, including The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio National Guard and the Vandalia Police Department, plus others.

The task force will continue to investigate this incident.