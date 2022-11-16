Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Icy roads lead to a crash that killed two and left several others injured in Centerville on Sunday, Nov. 13.

According to the Centreville Police Department, a car carrying seven people rolled over on I-675 by Wilmington Pike, throwing several of the occupants from the vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.

Five of the injured individuals were treated and released that morning, police said. One victim, a 17-year-old woman remained in critical condition until Tuesday, Nov. 15 when she died of her injuries.

Police said that icy roads and seatbelt usage contributed to the collision and its casualties. They did not find any indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.