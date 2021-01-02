2 killed in single-car crashes in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — Two men are dead after two separate single-car accidents early Friday morning.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today reported that the first accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Rangeline Road at SR-55 near Ludlow Falls.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said a car traveling south went off the side of the road, hit and went through the guardrail, then slid down the embankment and ejected the driver.

“So, it’s obvious, unfortunately, that he was not wearing a seat belt,” said Duchak.

The victim, 21-year-old Noah Trader of Ludlow Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene. Trader was transported by the Miami County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

A second accident came in shortly after on Kessler-Frederick Road in Monroe Township.

According to Duchak, the vehicle was traveling north on Kessler-Frederick Road when it slid off the side of the road, hitting a utility pole. The vehicle then went back across the roadway and struck another utility pole, collapsing the pole and leaving live wires at the scene.

The victim, 38-year-old Christopher Butler of Troy, was able to exit his vehicle at some point following the crash.

“According to physical evidence at the scene, it looks like his ear came in contact with the live wire, mostly likely electrocuting him,” Duchak said.

A West Milton police officer, who was the first person on the scene, performed CPR on Butler. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Duchak said the weather, including icy roadways Friday morning, are believed to have contributed to both accidents.

A crash reconstruction team from the sheriff’s office is working on specifics of the first crash.