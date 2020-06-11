Live Now
2 killed in recent Liberty Twp. shootings

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were shot and two were killed within 48 hours in two separate incidents in Liberty Township.

The latest shooting happened Wednesday night when authorities say two groups of people were fighting around 10 p.m. near the YMCA off Yankee Road. We’re told a man fired shots into the crowd and an 18-year-old man was killed.

Two other people were hurt.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the head and killed during a robbery just blocks away. The 25-year-old’s body was found on Spruce Creek Drive Tuesday.

Two people have been arrested, including a 14-year-old girl, and police are still looking for another person.

Authorities say the two incidents are not related.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

