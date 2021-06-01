2 killed in motorcycle crash on East Main St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday night.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were called to the scene on the 2400 block of East Main Street around 9:15 p.m. Police said a Hyundai was leaving the Wendy’s on East Main Street when it pulled into the path of a Jeep. The driver of the Jeep hit the Hyundai, causing it to spin across the westbound lanes and hit a motorcycle.

Both people on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

Police said some people were taken to the hospital following the crash, but it’s not known how many or the extent of their injuries.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.