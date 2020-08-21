2 killed in crash on I-70 WB in Preble County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a crash in Preble County Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed with 2 NEWS that the accident happened shortly before 6:40 p.m. on I-70 westbound near Exit 10. At least one lane was shut down in the area until crews could clear the scene.

Four cars were involved in the accident but it is unclear at this time how many other people were injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS