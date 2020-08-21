2 killed in crash on I-70 WB in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a crash in Preble County Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed with 2 NEWS that the accident happened shortly before 6:40 p.m. on I-70 westbound near Exit 10. At least one lane was shut down in the area until crews could clear the scene.

Four cars were involved in the accident but it is unclear at this time how many other people were injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.