MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash that killed two people on I-75 near SR-725 Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash was reported around 10:30 am in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Sgt. Hess with the Dayton OSHP said that a truck carrying an arrow board was following a sweeper truck at work. The arrow board was lit, indicating that drivers should move over.

A Ford F250 pickup truck veered to the right and crashed into the back of the ODOT truck with the arrow board, Hess said. The driver of the ODOT vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ODOT cameras in the area show one lane is open and traffic is moving slowly in those lanes. Photos from the scene show the crash happened on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene tell 2 NEWS three vehicles were involved in the crash and two people have been killed.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we are working to learn more about this incident.