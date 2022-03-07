AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Auglaize County Monday after two people died in a crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash involving a car and a semi happened at 2:15 p.m. on State Route 65 and U.S. 33.

Two people died in the crash. Their identities have not been made known at this time. OSHP said S.R. 65 is shut down due to the crash and traffic is being rerouted to Cemetery Road.

Troopers with the Wapakoneta Post of OSHP are at the scene investigating. 2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.