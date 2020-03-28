2 killed in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Springfield residents are dead after a crash in Champaign County on Friday.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Urbana Fire/EMS responded to the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road around 7:40 a.m. for reports of a two-car crash.

Initial investigation indicates that a black 1996 Ford pickup truck was headed southbound on Urbana-Moorefield Road. A maroon 2003 Chevrolet sedan driven by 20-year-old Ashlynn Dooley was headed southbound in the same area.

The truck crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet head-on, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into a nearby field.

Dooley and her passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Smith, were killed.

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.