Closings
There are currently 106 active closings. Click for more details.

2 killed in Champaign County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Springfield residents are dead after a crash in Champaign County on Friday.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Urbana Fire/EMS responded to the 3700 block of Urbana-Moorefield Road around 7:40 a.m. for reports of a two-car crash.

Initial investigation indicates that a black 1996 Ford pickup truck was headed southbound on Urbana-Moorefield Road. A maroon 2003 Chevrolet sedan driven by 20-year-old Ashlynn Dooley was headed southbound in the same area.

The truck crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet head-on, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into a nearby field.

Dooley and her passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Smith, were killed.

The driver of the Ford was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS