2 juveniles rescued after falling through ice at Greene Co. lake

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two juveniles were rescued after falling through the ice at a lake in Greene County Monday afternoon.

It happened at Shawnee Lake just after 1:20 pm.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that by 2 pm, the juveniles were out of the water. It is unclear at this time if they suffered serious injury.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

