2 juveniles grazed by bullets shot into home in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 3700 block of Evansville Avenue Monday morning for calls of juveniles being grazed by shots fired into their residence.

When deputies arrived they discovered that approximately seven rounds had been fired into the front of the home and that two juveniles were hit by those rounds. Both were transported to Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and will be updated once more information is available.