2 juveniles found shot in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Two juveniles are in the hospital after deputies found them suffering from gunshot wounds in Harrison Township on Thursday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3600 block of Salem Avenue for reports that a person was shot.

When they arrived, crews found a black vehicle had crashed into a tree line off of Salem Avenue. Two juveniles in the area were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.