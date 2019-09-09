2 juveniles arrested for threatening Centerville middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two juveniles were arrested for alleged threatening social media posts toward Watts Middle School, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sept. 6 by Centerville City Schools of a social media threat by a juvenile. A person of interest was identified and deputies went to a juvenile’s home to contact the juvenile and their parents. Later in the day, the juvenile was arrested for allegedly posting the threats.

Another student was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 8, for similar threats made toward a Centerville school. The threat was also made on social media and aimed towards students. This juvenile was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked on multiple charges involving the threats.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation into these incidents.

