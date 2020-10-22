2 jailed after chase, crash of U-Haul van in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested after a police chase in Darke County Wednesday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of US 36 West and the Indiana State Line to assist Indiana law enforcement with a vehicle pursuit.



Darke County Deputies joined the pursuit of a U-Haul van near the state line on US 36. The Sheriff’s office said the van was driven by a 53-year-old man from Anderson, Indiana. The drive drove east on US 36 from the state line to the intersection of US 36 and US 127 at speeds of 40 to 50 mph where deputies say he failed to maintain control at the intersection. The U-Haul hit a truck that was stopped on US 127.

The man and a 30-year-old woman in the U-Haul were taken to Wayne Health Care and booked into the Darke County Jail.

The driver and juvenile passenger in the truck that was hit were treated and released at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue.

The Indiana man and woman could face felony charges, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was also booked for outstanding warrants.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.