XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call for a two-vehicle crash came in around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

The crash reportedly happened on Old US-35 between North Bickett Road and North Monroe Siding Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.