Live Now
Unpredictable Sondland faces questions about Trump, Ukraine

2 injured in rollover crash on I-75 NB at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rollover Crash I75

2 injured in rollover crash in Moraine (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash on northbound I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the single-vehicle rollover crash happened shortly after 10 am Wednesday. Everyone was able to get out of the vehicle, however two were reported injured.

The crash caused a backup although the highway did not close as a result.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS