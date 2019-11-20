2 injured in rollover crash on I-75 NB at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash on northbound I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the single-vehicle rollover crash happened shortly after 10 am Wednesday. Everyone was able to get out of the vehicle, however two were reported injured.

The crash caused a backup although the highway did not close as a result.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.