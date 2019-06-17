2 injured in Richmond tornado

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirms Saturday’s tornado in Richmond, Indiana was an EF-0.

Two people were hurt as the tornado moved through.

Saturday, wind speeds reached 85 miles per hour in Richmond, Indiana. 2 NEWS spoke to one man who scrambled to try to get into an Applebee’s and a server who tried to protect her customers. All equaling a very intense few minutes.

“I ran up all the way up here to that third sign,” Said Adam Cantrell as he described trying to run to Applebee’s. “I was holding on to it and was getting lifted up in the air.”

The damage all occurred within a mile and a half radius of the Richmond Mall.

Just before 10 p.m. when several businesses were serving customers.

Brittany Jones, a server at Applebee’s said, “I remember hearing a big bang noise and then what sounded like a bunch of freight trains coming through.”

Jones was serving her customers at Applebee’s as debris from a block away was hurled at the restaurant.

In disbelief, Jones quickly thought of her customers.

“When it happened, I was carrying food out to my tables. I looked out the side window and couldn’t see Speedway or anything. I saw circle motion going on. I tried to get all the customers to run to the back,” said Jones.

As Jones got her customers to safety, Adam Cantrell was holding on to a street sign for dear life outside of Applebee’s.

Richmond resident Adam Cantrell said, “I watched the movie twister. I can tell you right now that was the craziest experience I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Cantrell suffered minor injuries and is on the mend.

“Now I’m feeling it. My back hurts. My leg hurts. I feel weak. My body is saying…now I’m out of shock,” said Cantrell.

As for longtime locals like Jones, if someone told her a tornado could touch down in Richmond prior to last Saturday, she would have laughed.

“No. Haha. Definitely not. Richmond is the last place I thought I would see a tornado touchdown.”

The Richmond Mall, the site with the most damage, will be closed until further notice.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-0 tornado Monday. According to the NWS, the damage path is more than a mile and a half in length.

