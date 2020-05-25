2 injured in motorcycle accident on Piqua Lockington Road

SPRINGCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was seriously injured after a crash involving two motorcycles took place Monday.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the accident around 10:50 a.m.

One motorcycle was traveling north and the other south on Piqua Lockington Road.

Authorities are unsure of what transpired to cause the accident but the southbound motorcycle was hit by the northbound one.

The northbound rider was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The southbound rider was also brought to the hospital but only with minor injuries.

