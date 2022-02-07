KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash happened early Monday morning in Kettering.

According to the Kettering Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, a crash occurred on the 2800 block of Wilmington Pike.

Police said a car was traveling northbound on Wilmington Pike when another car ran a red light. The cars collided in the intersection and the northbound traveling car flipped over.

Two people, one from each car, were taken to Kettering Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the Kettering Police Department.