PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Preble County Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened on US-127 near Lewisburg Western Road around 1:49 p.m.

An investigation showed that a Ford F-150, driven by 22-year-old Eric Halderman, of Camden, was heading south on US-127 when it traveled left of center. Halderman hit a Chevrolet Impala, driven by 70-year-old Pamela Dull, of New Madison, head on.

Halderman was taken to Preble County Hospital with not life-threatening injuries. Dull was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP said the crash is under investigation.